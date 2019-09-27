Letters Don’t Ignore Health Risks

The Angry Poodle Barbecue about marijuana, like other opinion pieces and articles on this matter, conveniently omitted health-risk information.

I am not opposed to the legalization of marijuana. But people should also be told of possible health effects in using marijuana.

Information on these health risks are all over the Internet, including on Webmed:

“Not everyone’s experience with marijuana is pleasant. It often can leave you anxious, afraid, or panicked. Using pot may raise your chances for clinical depression or worsen the symptoms of any mental disorders you already have. Scientists aren’t yet sure exactly why. In high doses, it can make you paranoid or lose touch with reality, so you hear or see things that aren’t there.”

The argument is then made that consuming alcohol and nicotine is worse in terms of health risks.

But most people know that too much alcohol will blow out your liver and nicotine is now claiming lives through vaping.

I understand that there has always been a “cool” factor and the going where few men tread or the “pioneer” aura in smoking weed.

Wow, I’m impressed. Applaud.

I like comedian Bill Maher and agree with much of what he says. But his annoying push on how cool and cute it is for a 60-year-old to smoke week is getting old. You’re hip, Bill, and wow, so avant-garde. Please stop.

People should be advised that putting a firecracker up a place where the sun doesn’t shine and lighting it has some severe short-term consequences.

The same with weed. There should be a paragraph somewhere in these marijuana stories informing people about the possible health risks involved. The way many of these columns and articles about weed are written is irresponsible and third-rate journalism.

