Real Estate Scoop San Marcos Preserve Community Day

The Bartron Real Estate Group team members Chris Smith, Elisa Bartron Hills, Beth Goodman, Rachel Brown, and Lorie Bartron at San Marcos Preserve.

The Bartron Real Estate Group is partnering with Channel Islands Restoration to host a free luxury estates tour and public ecological trek with Bartron Real Estate Group and Geologist Tanya Atwater, PHd from 9 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

“We’re excited to partner with Channel Islands Restoration to highlight one of Santa Barbara’s newest and most exciting luxury estates developments in recent history,” explained Lorie Bartron, founder and CEO of The Bartron Real Estate Group. “Our team is looking forward to introducing home buyers to the new design concept and inviting them to experience a fresh take on authentic California living inspired by a rich history, natural settings, and awe-inspiring views.”

The Bartron Real Estate Group will provide a 45 minute tour of the San Marcos Preserve Estates, which will be followed by a 45 minute guided hike through San Marcos Preserve.

“This is a great opportunity to meet our neighbors and introduce potential new homeowners to an awesome preserve in their own backyard,” said Ken Owen, Executive Director of Channel Islands Restoration.

San Marcos Preserve, Santa Barbara’s newest custom estates community, features six luxury estates set on three- to twenty seven acres. Each home site features unique architectural styles—such as Modern Farmhouse, California Ranch and Spanish Hacienda—with customizable features and designer finishes, set within a natural preserve, highlighted by privacy, walking trails and awe-inspiring views of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Pacific Ocean and distant Channel Islands.

Following the estates tour, Dr. Atwater will lead a 45 minute medium-impact hike and discuss special features of ecology, human history and ranching history at the Preserve and Channel Island Restoration’s ongoing habitat restoration efforts. The guided hike is complimentary with tour of San Marcos Preserve Estates.

Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear close-toed shoes or light-weight hiking shoes. To sign up for the San Marcos Preserve Tour, please contact 562-298-7094.

For more information about San Marcos Preserve, please visit www.sanmarcospreserve.com. For more information on San Marcos Preserve Foothills and Channel Islands Restoration’s stewardship, please visit: http://sanmarcosfoothills.com/

