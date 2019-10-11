Adoptable Pets Weston

Photo: Courtesy

Weston was born on 5/8/19. He only weighs 8 pounds! Weston was rescued in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society from a high kill shelter outside of Santa Barbara county. He’s very sweet and playful, as is normal for a 17-week old puppy, but has had a rough start and can be a little shy at first. Weston is building more and more confidence every day at DAWG after working with staff and volunteers. He was 14 weeks old when he came to us, and he is looking for a loving family that is willing to take on the hard work and time commitment of owning a puppy!

If you’re interested in adopting Weston, please complete this online application: here. Someone from DAWG will contact you with more information.

Add to Favorites