Active Shooter Threat at Dos Pueblos is False Alarm DPHS on Lockout Until Threat Deemed a 'Hoax'

Dos Pueblos High School was on lockout for about two hours today before the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office determined the active shooter threat was false.

“Today, a lockout was initiated at Dos Pueblos High School due to an anonymous report we received that active shooters would come on to campus at 1:20 p.m.,” the District’s Public Information Officer Camie Barnwell said in a statement.

“The lockout was lifted after Dos Pueblos High School officials and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation, resulting in the admission by students that it was a hoax,” she said.



