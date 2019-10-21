Real Estate Scoop Santa Barbara Group Holds Fundraiser for Surfrider Foundation

Photo: Savarone Ammann The Santa Barbara Group members Avi Becker, Joe Parker, and Garrett McCaw at their recent fundraiser to benefit the Santa Barbara chapter of the Surfrider Foundation

On Friday, October 11, The Santa Barbara Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held a fundraiser to benefit the Santa Barbara chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. The event featured a showing of Leanardo DiCaprio’s climate change movie “Ice on Fire.” Over 150 guests attended, and over $2,000 was raised.

Event organizer Avi Becker explains, “We wanted to bring together the community and share this amazing film that focuses on the potential power we have to reverse climate change, and the positive message conveyed throughout.”

Becker continued, “As avid ocean lovers and surfers, it made sense for us to support Surfrider and the amazing work they do.” The Surfrider Foundation’s mission includes the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches.

The fundraiser was held at Kiva Cowork in downtown Santa Barbara, (formerly Impact Hub). Sponsors included Tesla, Allen Construction, Action Solar, Hayward Lumber, and M Special Brewing.

For more information on The Santa Barbara Group, visit thesantabarbaragroup.com. For more information on The Surfrider Foundation, visit santabarbara.surfrider.org.

