Letters Vote Jason Dominguez

Jason Dominguez should be reelected to the Santa Barbara City Council from District 1. During his first term on the Council Council, Jason has been a highly effective member. He is constantly meeting with constituents, finding out concerns, and working on people’s behalf. If this has sometimes resulted in controversy, it’s because for too long the eastside has been a dumping ground and ignored by the rest of the community. At last, with Jason Dominguez, there is a member of the City Council who is standing up for the eastside.

Jason is very intelligent and a good listener. He works effectively with all parts of the community. He is a moderate Democrat who cares about the environment and is fiscally responsible. He has a record of accomplishment that the other candidates in this race cannot match.

Residents of the eastside will be well served by reelecting Jason Dominguez. He is making a positive difference on the City Council.

