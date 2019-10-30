Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Siena Orzua and Udy Loza S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Bishop Diego Volleyball Star and Dos Pueblos Tailback

Siena Urzua, Bishop Diego volleyball

The Cardinals launched their best playoff run since before Urzua, a freshman, was born. She had 27 kills as Bishop outlasted Pacifica Christian in five sets and beat Garey in four.

Udy Loza, Dos Pueblos football

The Chargers rode the senior tailback’s hard running in their 33-14 victory over Santa Ynez. Loza chalked up 167 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

