Don’t Be Nice, Be Safe

Name: Tanya Guiliacci

Title: Office Manager

With your super-fandom of My Favorite Murder (MFM), you made this week’s cover story happen. Why do you like the podcast so dang much? I’ve enjoyed true crime since I was a child. When I found the MFM podcast, I found two amazing women who also enjoy true crime and are not ashamed of it. They talk about these stories in such a way that they empower women, victims, and survivors without glorifying the criminals or their crimes.

What’s your favorite episode? Episode 18. It’s the ultimate testament of survival! In 1978, Mary Vincent was 15 years old when she was attacked, mutilated, and thrown off a cliff. But she played dead, climbed up the cliff, and walked to the highway for help.

What do you hope Karen and Georgia talk about during their Santa Barbara broadcast? I really hope they talk about the unsolved Santa Barbara murder of Kim Morgan. In 1985, Kim answered an ad in the local daily paper for light housekeeping and she was never seen again, though parts of her dismembered body were later found. This case has really haunted me. I helped put up “Missing” flyers at the time. Things like that just don’t happen in Santa Barbara, and Kim’s case deserves to be solved.

