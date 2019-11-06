About Us Legal Ease

Between working part-time at a law firm and interning at the Indy, do you have time for fun, now that you’re back from Davis? What do you do in your spare time?

At the moment, I’m writing a fictional book. My goal is to finish it before heading back to school next fall. When I want to relax, I love being with friends and family.

You’ve been studying for the LSAT, too, while you’ve been interning at the Indy. Has there been any helpful correlation with the two? Yes, in a sense. When preparing for the LSAT, making time to read and write is important because it strengthens comprehension skills and vocabulary. At the Indy, I do a lot of both while exploring an array of topics that might appear on the test. As a bonus, I spend a lot of time reading court documents, which strengthens my legal terminology.

You do more than court reporting for us. Last week, you covered a fire weather meeting. What types of stories do you most enjoy? I enjoy assignments where I get to go on-site and talk to people. I do enjoy going to court hearings, but I also documenting protests by the courthouse, etc.

