Lars Is Missing!

On September 7, my 30-pound cat and best friend in the world went missing on West Valerio between Chapala and De la Vina. Lars isn’t just any cat! He has fans from all over Santa Barbara going out of their way to come and see him during their day. He has traveled extensively. He was born in Santa Barbara but has lived with me in Boston and Seattle as well.

After hiring six animal communicators and blood hounds to sniff him out, passing out more than 500 flyers, visiting every vet in Santa Barbara, knocking on all the doors in my neighborhood, visiting the shelters daily, and posting on all the lost pet sites, the general consensus seems to be that he has been taken!

This cat is so distinctive, that it seems strange that he has just vanished into thin air. I really feel like someone might have him, so I just want to keep him really visible! His name is Lars, he is 30 pounds, 10 years old, no collar, not chipped, long-hair Maine coon mix, super friendly, very smart, and loved more than anything by his mama! Just helping me spread the word about his disappearance would be amazing.

I can be contacted at kwhofberg @gmail.com or at (805) 886-3386.

