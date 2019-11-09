Letters E-Bikes a Winner

I share the ongoing feeling of awe upon turning a key and activating a powerful machine that will take me and my stuff where I want to go that was expressed by Nick Welsh last week. I think that having e-bikes in Santa Barbara is a winning idea. I love my e-bike, ride it everywhere, to the gym or downtown from Goleta, anytime I don’t have a lot to carry.

One upside is that they must be ridden on the street! We were in Paris this year and the place is overrun with scooters that ride on the sidewalk as well as in the street. It is a mess!

I also want to send out a big thank you to S.B. and Goleta drivers. With a few exceptions, motorists have been very courteous and careful, going wide, signaling me at stop signs, etc. We are blessed with bike paths and quiet residential streets which I usually have all to myself.

