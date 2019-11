Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Mekaylla White and Dylan Fogg Athletic Round Table Honors SBCC Soccer Striker and S.B. Water Polo Star

Dylan Fogg

Mekaylla White

Mekaylla White, SBCC soccer

The freshman striker led the Vaqueros to the WSC North title with back-to-back hat tricks to close out the regular season. She has scored 18 goals this season.

Dylan Fogg, SB High water polo

The senior scored 13 goals in the Dons’ last three CIF playoff games, including the final goal of the Division 3 championship, a 9-7 victory over Schurr.

