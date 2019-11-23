Briefs City, Community Environmental Council Hold Power Outage Meeting

A standing-room-only crowd piled into the Faulkner Gallery on November 13 to learn how to deal with large-scale power outages. The meeting on pairing solar panels with battery storage, sponsored by the city and the Community Environmental Council, was so popular that a second has been scheduled for December 11 at the Montecito Union School auditorium (385 San Ysidro Rd.) at 5:30 p.m. This time, microgrid solutions are added to the topic of individual home solutions, safety, financial considerations, and technical information from vendors. To RSVP for the Montecito event, visit eventbrite.com.

And for those closer to Ventura, another home-energy-storage workshop takes place on December 2 at the Museum of Ventura County (100 E. Main St.) at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP for the Ventura meeting, recommended as space is limited, go to eventbrite.com.

