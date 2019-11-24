Letters Real Issues

An accused of a crime, including the president, is entitled to full constitutional rights of due process: Naming a specific crime. The identity of all accusers. A full disclosure of claimed supporting evidence. The identity of witnesses. The right to open public cross-examination. A full constitutional right of defense. The right to call witnesses and produce counter evidence, not limited and controlled by the the Democrats. The Democrats are pursuing “Star Chamber Justice.” The House of Representatives vote as to impeachment inquiry proceedings did not a grant full Constitutional Rights. If the Democrats, who presently control the House of Representatives, vote for an Article of Impeachment, the Senate, controlled by 52 Republicans, will have to vote 67 out of 100 to convict; 34 “no” votes end the coup d’état farce.

Democrats: What about the real issues: U.S., Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement; health-care high costs of insurance related to medical provider noncompetitive high costs of doctors, medical procedures, hospitals, and prescription drugs; the opiate crises, immigration law enforcement and reform, deteriorating infrastructure, deep state corruption, national security issues, the coming C.B.0. projected bankruptcy of Social Security and Medicare, and our out-of-control National Debt, now over $23.025 trillion — imposed upon us, our children, and grandchildren?

