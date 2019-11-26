Briefs Meth-Fueled RV Chase Ends in Arrest in Buellton

A man reportedly experiencing methamphetamine-induced psychosis was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Buellton and taken to Santa Barbara County Jail by the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team on charges of kidnapping, evading arrest, and a misdemeanor DUI. The kidnapping victim, who was rescued successfully, was the suspect’s daughter.

Santa Maria CHP received a call from the victim at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that her 56-year-old father was holding her hostage in an RV traveling on the 101 just south of Clark Avenue. When Santa Maria CHP officers attempted to pull over the RV, it resisted and continued traveling 60-70 miles per hour, prompting a police pursuit. The RV continued to travel into Buellton’s jurisdiction, where the Buellton CHP took over the chase.

Buellton officers were eventually able to pull the RV off onto the right shoulder of the Avenue of the Flags, directly in front of a 76 gas station, where Sheriff’s Office officers were able to arrest the suspect in partnership with the SWAT team.

The victim immediately fled the RV and straight into police care, where she indicated her father had several knives and a dumbbell in arm’s reach. She also said her mother, who was deaf and unaware, was sleeping on a bed in the back of the RV.

The victim is currently being interviewed at the Buellton CHP office, and the suspect was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail around noon.

Add to Favorites