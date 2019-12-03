Letters One Drink Too Many

Both ends of California have had an unpleasant welcome to the holiday season. Northern California dealt with the wind-whipped Kincade Fire while blowtorch-like winds in Southern California fueled the Maria Fire. I thank all first responders, like the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, for fighting on the front lines.

Holiday gatherings will happen, nevertheless. Some drink for fun or to interact socially.

Whatever the reason is, you must take caution. Drinking has dug up many social evils. One vile act is driving drunk.

A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. My hearing, talking and walking were damaged.

Alcohol rapidly moves throughout the body once swallowed. You are not to the point where you are falling off the earth, but you feel warm and bubbly.

If you feel different, you drive different. A drink may be one too many. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Show appreciation to the first responders’ service by following laws. If you are “a little tipsy,” do not drive! Taking roads like US 101, or secret pathways to get home after drinking, is foolish.

If you drive drunk, your reputation will go foul. People will be taken aback and possibly avoid rides from you.

Impress people by having a sober friend, cab, or bus drive you. Avoid an arrest or death.

Be the drinker who follows my words and saves lives to ensure you have happy holidays.

