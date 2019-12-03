Real Estate Scoop Village Properties Introduces VP Assist Program

Renee Grubb, Village Properties Owner and Co-Founder

Village Properties has introduced a new program, called VP Assist, to help clients get top dollar when selling their home. “Real Estate is a constantly changing industry and at Village Properties we have always strived to bring services to our clients that are a fit for today’s needs. We want to make the real estate transaction as seamless as possible, and we know that these new services will do just this for our clients,” explained Renee Grubb, Village Properties owner and co-founder.

The VP Assist program has three main components:

1. Beautify Your Listing

Village Properties offers clients a unique service that will ensure they get top dollar for the sale of their home, teaming up with licensed contractors and professional home stagers to deliver painless solutions at a fair cost, designed to maximize a home’s sale price before it is listed for sale, with no cash out of pocket.

This service offers high-impact cosmetic upgrades along with professional home staging to attract quality buyers and sell fast, with transparency throughout the process, and no hidden costs or charges. Without taking any interest or fees, payment for the work is deferred until the home sells.

2. Legal ServicesBeginning January 1, Village Properties will offer a unique service designed to grant peace of mind during real estate transactions. Risk Management Buyer and Seller Protection services give consumers access to a team of legal professionals throughout the entire escrow process – and even up to a year afterwards – at no cost to the client.

This service is offered to Village Properties clients through Real Estate Risk Management, Inc. and allows clients to feel more comfortable during and after the closing of escrow. As a part of the service, clients can consult with RERM’s attorneys via telephone to acquire valuable legal advice concerning their property purchase. This exclusively local offer for Village Properties’ clients is available before and up to one year after the closing of escrow.

3. Bridge Loans

Bridge loans tap into an existing home’s equity so that consumers can use part of the funds to apply towards a down payment on another home. While a bridge loan is temporary, it is often a necessity for those looking to purchase another home while their existing home is still on the market or has yet to close. There are a few requirements clients must meet in order to get approved for a bridge loan. Village Properties will put clients in touch with reputable lenders who will assist in helping find the perfect loan.

To find out more, email vpassist@villagesite.com or visit www.villagesite.com.

