Letters What’s Up with Gaviota Pier?

Over five years ago the S.B. Independent ran a story “Gaviota Pier Not Opening for Years.”

I recently made several attempts to contact the State Parks Department to find out why this Central Coast treasure isn’t being repaired. God only knows how much they spend on the nearby rest stops that never seem to be open. Any chance the Independent can get some answers for us?

I’m sure there are lots of folks out there who would love to have this treasure open once again.

