Letters An Offensive Alternative

Thanks, Annie, for the Modest Proposal.

I’m going to go waaaaay out on a limb here and guess that the cannabis industry in Santa Barbara County is going to have snit fits about this Swiftian note.

All I can say is “LS/MFT.”

For those too young to remember, this is not a reference to a boy band.

Translated it is “Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco,” an advertising slogan that resulted in numerous lung-cancer deaths and generations of people struggling with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). My own father-in-law, a medical pathologist who was among the first to remove dairy products from his diet in the 1950s, continued to believe tobacco was not carcinogenic … as he lay dying of lung cancer.

Cannabis, whether used as THC or CBD, is not a panacea. It is also not an inoffensive alternative to alcohol. And it is definitely not adequately researched for the consuming public to understand the dangers, much less verify any of the touted benefits.

Add to Favorites