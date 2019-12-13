Briefs Man Killed After Running in Front of Semi on 101

A 21-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after running in front of a semi-truck on the US 101 north of Garden Street. The man, who lived in Oak Park, jumped out onto the road from the highway divider at around 1:16 a.m., ran across the southbound lanes, and was hit by a Freightliner truck, the California Highway Patrol reported. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say they are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s office will release information about the victim after next of kin have been notified.

