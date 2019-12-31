Letters A Das Nod

I’m not surprised by the news that the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, like the Sierra Club, County Firefighters, and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, has just endorsed Das Williams for re-election to the County Board of Supervisors. Having known Das Williams since his tenure in the State Legislature, I was motivated by his request for candidates to apply for a First District Arts Commission position. In his usual conscientious fashion, he and stellar Chief of Staff Darcel Elliott interviewed me and granted me this honor. Working closely with arts commissioners throughout the county, we are able to see how powerfully joint projects can impact county citizens.

Das cares deeply about the day to day lives of his First District constituents, as witnessed constantly through joyful times, and occasionally tragic ones. His record of environmental stewardship throughout California is second to none, and he is mindful of being fiscally responsible while looking out for the most vulnerable citizens. He collaborates well with his supervisor colleagues, tackling difficult issues with care and creativity.

In short, Das is precisely the right person for our county, and for the 1st District. I was glad to see that the Women’s Political Committee recognizes this as well.

