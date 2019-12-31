About Us Kelly Mcdonald, Plant Pal Keeps Independent’s Office Looking Green and Healthy

We know you’re our plant guy and are grateful for all your work, but please tell us exactly what you do.

So, my job at Grandfolia Interior Plantscapes and Service consists of a set schedule of accounts. Each day has a different area of Santa Barbara that I service. On these days, I go in, make sure the plants are happy and healthy, water or fertilize if need be, and clean the leaves.

What kind of plants do you care for at the Independent? How do ours compare to those at other offices?

At the Independent, I take care of about half a dozen different plants, most under the dracaena genome. They range from Lisa canes to massangeanas to warneckiis. There’s a little less variety compared to other accounts, but each plant is chosen specifically for the space it’s put in. So, the plants in the Independent all look amazing.

You make it look easy, but what’s the hardest part about keeping a plant alive and thriving?

For most people it’s gauging the amount of water the plant receives. Plants are a lot like humans in that we both need water to survive, but not solely that. Plants also receive a large amount of nutrients from the soil and the fertilizers that we use. So, a little trick is just to stick your fingers in the soil and feel for moisture. If the soil is wet, then the plant doesn’t need any water.

