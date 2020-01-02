Briefs Santa Barbara County’s First 2020 Baby Leo Cerezo Arrived at 12:50 a.m. at Marian Regional Medical Center

Photo: courtesy Leo, the first baby of 2020

Leo Cerezo came into the world at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, taking the title of the first baby born in Santa Barbara County in 2020. He was delivered at Marian Regional Medical Center to mother Daisha Loreto and father Bernardo Cerezo. Leo, who clocked in at eight pounds, four ounces and measured 21 1/4 inches long, is the second baby for the proud parents. Both mom and baby are healthy and doing well. “It feels unbelievable to have the New Year’s baby,” said Bernardo. “We will have a countdown to his birthday each year.”

