Briefs Prepare to Prune

Rose pruning becomes a community event once a year at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, better known as the Big Bloom by the Old Mission when its hundreds of bushes are flowering. To get ready, Santa Barbara City Parks & Rec is recruiting pruners to bring gloves, secateurs, and steady hands to bear on the 1,500 rose bushes in need of a winter trim. The event takes place Saturday, January 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every year there are comments made about how magnificent the roses look when they bloom after each pruning, and every year we think they look better than the year before,” said Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo, complimenting the hours donated by volunteers every year.

Novices to rose bushes can even come early to the Rose Garden for a lesson. As well, the Rose Society’s Denise Speer will give a talk at the Central Library on Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m. For more, visit http://bit.ly/RosePruning2020.

