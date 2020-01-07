Briefs Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes 93-Year-Old Man

A 93-year-old Goleta man was struck by a passing car while pedaling his bicycle on Monday at around 1 p.m. on the 5700 block of Calle Real, where the busy Calle Real Center strip mall holds Trader Joe’s and Los Arroyos. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are described as moderate.

The Sheriff’s Office, which is Goleta’s police force, is requesting help finding the hit-and-run driver, who was in a newer four-door sedan of a dark color and fled toward Fairview Avenue. Please contact Deputy Rockwell Ellis at (805) 961-7518 or send him an email at rme4608@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left at (805) 681-4171 or emailed to the Sheriff’s website.

