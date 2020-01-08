Letters Tree Pollution

After witnessing another Christmas Tree Burn festival and the miles and hours-long plume of toxins created in Solvang, I’m thoroughly convinced this city doesn’t care about its citizens, future generations, or the planet.

Festival after festival they seem to only prove that they will do anything to create profit opportunity for the vendors downtown. They dangerously route thousands of vehicles through residential neighborhoods, even past an elementary school, not develop even the most simple of traffic safety plans, adopt sanctuary city policies that use up the limited available housing, and even burn organic matter, en masse, and label it “fire safety education.”

Hundreds of wealthy people drinking expensive wine and eating food while watching the city violate air quality regulations for the benefit of a few vendors, as opposed to mulching the trees, is not “fire safety education.” It’s profiteering, a Solvang specialty. What happened to climate change concerns?

The City of Solvang doesn’t believe in climate change. They know better. Anything for profits. Anything for the wealthy. Solvang is a microcosm of the plutocracy that has infected our great country. Shame on you, Solvang.

