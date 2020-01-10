Letters Cannabis Nightmare

Thank you, Santa Barbara Independent and Nick Welsh, for getting the word out on our landowners’ cannabis nightmare here in Cebada Canyon. The size of the facilities for Herbal Angels/Avo-Vista Farms, amount of employees, traffic, and use of resources is like nothing in the canyon or anywhere in the rural county. A large group of Cebada Canyon residents, landowners, farmers, and ranchers oppose this project and question its effects on the safety and quality of life for our future.

We appreciate your articles, and thank all the writers and editors for allowing op-ed articles. I’ve learned a lot from the paper.

