Letters Debt Grows

The new year and inconvenient facts: Our nation is the greatest debtor nation in history, with a growing out-of-control national debt of over $23.153 trillion, imposed upon us and our children, grandchildren, and future generations. Social Security and Medicare are Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected to be insolvent (bankrupt) by 2034 and 2020, respectively.

Our federal leaders, especially our House of Representatives, who per the Constitution are mandated to approve spending, continue to go down the deficit spending road. Our House Representative, Salud Carbajal has no concept of the debt and insolvency problem, nor do Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, nor does our president, or the current crop of socialist-progressives (big time debt creators) running against him or seeking to control the government.

It is time for 20/20 vision in 2020 as to our debt problem and coming insolvency. Do not vote for any party that does not comprehend our debt and insolvency problem, or politician who is not committed to resolving them.

Add to Favorites