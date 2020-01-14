Game of the Week Game of the Week: The Master’s at Westmont Basketball Men and Women Play on January 18 in Golden State Athletic Conference Doubleheader

Four teams that have a combined record of 62 wins and six losses will play Saturday in a spectacular Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Master’s women (18-0) have yet to lose. Westmont (13-2) has kept pace with the Mustangs in the GSAC (both 6-0) and has an opportunity to take sole possession of first place. Westmont’s men (17-1) are also 6-0 in the conference and opened up a two-game lead over The Master’s (14-3, 4-2) by winning three straight road games. Junior guard Abram Carrasco, who scored more than 20 points in each of those games, will try to help the Warrior men end a steak of seven consecutive defeats against the Mustangs. The Master’s brother-sister act of 6′11″ senior Tim Soares and 6′6″ sophomore Stephanie Soares are two of the most dominant post players in the GSAC. Women: 5:30pm. Men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call (805) 565-6010.

