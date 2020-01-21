SBAOR President's Message Stewards of Fair Housing

By Staci Caplan

2020 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

Reflecting on the many legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Fair Housing Act is as top of mind as ever. Fighting for a diverse, equal, and unified community, the Fair Housing Act embodies the ideals of our country.

As stewards of the right to own, use and transfer private property, REALTORS® recognize our significant role in upholding the Fair Housing Act and reconfirm our commitment to offer equal professional service to all in their search for real property.

Fair housing depends on a free, open market that embraces equal opportunity. This month, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) rolled out the new Fair Housing Action Plan, abbreviated ‘ACT,’ which emphasizes (A)ccountability, (C)ulture Change, and (T)raining in order to ensure America’s 1.4 million REALTORS® are doing everything possible to protect housing rights in America, and to oppose discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and national origin. This policy is embodied in NAR’s Code of Ethics.

It is our duty as REALTORS® to maintain equal opportunity in the housing market. In the fight for fair housing for all, REALTORS® leave discrimination at the door.

If you have questions about the Fair Housing Act, or other real estate-related needs, check with your local REALTOR® or visit the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® website at sbaor.org.

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.

