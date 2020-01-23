Letters Impeachment Weapon

Take note, Democrat Party. We live in a country where citizens choose who gets elected, not a political party. That includes electing the President of the United States.

Your party has never accepted the results of the 2016 presidential election. And now you want to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. How? By weaponizing impeachment, from day one. Now the country must suffer through a sham, unconstitutional impeachment process.

Your party is what our Founding Fathers warned us about. You love power more than America. And your dislike for average Americans and President Trump is on full display.

