Letters Thank You, Das

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) — the voice of California’s 58 counties — would like to thank Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams for his strong leadership at the state level in the area of Health and Human Services.

Supervisor Williams represented California’s counties for the past two years as chair of CSAC’s Health and Human Services Policy Committee. During that period, he worked closely with CSAC officers and the Board of Directors to review, update and advise the County Platform that guides CSAC policy positioning on Health and Human Services issues and legislation. Notably, Supervisor Williams played a leadership role in steering the committee on policy decisions related to preserving the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and more recently securing counties a more sustainable fiscal structure for the In-Home Supportive Services program.

Supervisor Williams continues to play an active role in CSAC representing Santa Barbara County as a member of the Association and we are deeply appreciative of his insightful voice and leadership.

