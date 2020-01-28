Letters Laura Capps for Supervisor

In the race for 1st District Supervisor, Laura Capps stands out. Laura has established herself as an exemplary president and member of the Santa Barbara Board of Education. She stands up for and listens to the community. Laura Capps is not an elected official who supports a position because everyone else does. She researches issues, talks to people, and makes reasoned and balanced decisions based on the facts. She has real integrity.

The Board of Supervisors will benefit much from a member with Laura’s background on educational and fiscal issues. Her creative proposal to expand local resident participation in the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — a program suggested in its original form by conservative economist Milton Friedman — to alleviate poverty in Santa Barbara County is exemplary and would not cost county government anything. The EITC only goes to individuals who pay taxes. Informing county residents who qualify for it of their eligibility will benefit them and the county businesses in which they shop. In fact, Laura’s proposal will generate tax revenue for the county through sales taxes on the purchases that individuals who will receive the EITC will make.

It is no criticism of the incumbent to say it’s time for new perspectives, new energy, and new vision on the Board of Supervisors. On March 3, 1st District voters should elect Laura Capps for Supervisor.

Add to Favorites