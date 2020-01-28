What are the chances Trump gets impeached by the Senate? I give the chance of “success” in the majority voting GOP to impeach this president very, very, very low odds.

If he is not impeached, we like-minded people will have to decide how we are going to fight the evil among ourselves.

We’ll need to ask ourselves: How much we are willing to lose of our own personal treasures for the idea and practice that protecting and aiding the weaker among us, the minorities among us, the people who our God gave the DNA to love their own sex, the people who are born into the incorrect gendered body that God allowed?

Are we willing to sacrifice what we believe to uphold the strength and moral character that our Founding Fathers outlined? Does this battle outweigh our own personal safety and security? Does the battle require us to speak up and demand justice, equality, and the aid of our fellow citizens?

I think it does.

Trump’s MAGA? The biggest propaganda scam in American history. If we truly wanted to make America the Best of the Best, why are we not educating every American citizen to their fullest potential? Why are we not ensuring that every American gets the best health care possible? Why are we not ensuring that the many varieties of color and ethnic groups that make up our America are protected?! Why are we cutting funds to weakest, poorest, and most disenfranchised among us?

Trump is in a long line of the $1,000 an hour wage earners convincing the $35 an hour wage earner that it is the $7 an hour wage earner who is the problem.

Very scary times.

So, first step? Vote. Make sure every like-minded person votes.

We don’t want to just win this election. We want to scream to our fellow citizens (including lost old friends and family), the world, and to the gods we believe in; this man, this administration, this evil force is not what America stands for.

