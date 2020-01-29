S.B. Athletic Round Table: Athletes of the Week
Jan. 13-19
Dylan O’Neill, Carpinteria basketball
O’Neill contributed to a pair of Citrus Coast League wins for the Warriors. He finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Hueneme, including a game-winning three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left, and had another double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds along with six steals and three assists in a 79-61 victory over Santa Paula.
Kenzi Snyder, UCSB water polo
Snyder was a key contributor in UCSB’s 9-8 upset of No. 2-ranked UCLA in the Gauchos’ Winter Invitational. She made nine saves and some clutch stops down the stretch to help UCSB beat UCLA for the first time since 1995.
Jan. 20-26
Isaiah Hicks, San Marcos basketball
Hicks scored 14 points in a crucial 47-44 victory over crosstown rival Santa Barbara. Against Cabrillo, he scored 18 points on six three-pointers.
Hannia Hernandez, Carpinteria basketball
Hernandez scored 23 points, including a clutch layup down the stretch to lead the Warriors to a 51-47 victory over Nordhoff. She also poured in 20 points in a win over Malibu.