Athlete Profiles S.B. Athletic Round Table: Athletes of the Week

Photo: Paul Wellman Dylan O’Neill and Kenzi Snyder

Jan. 13-19

Dylan O’Neill, Carpinteria basketball

O’Neill contributed to a pair of Citrus Coast League wins for the Warriors. He finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Hueneme, including a game-winning three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left, and had another double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds along with six steals and three assists in a 79-61 victory over Santa Paula.

Kenzi Snyder, UCSB water polo

Snyder was a key contributor in UCSB’s 9-8 upset of No. 2-ranked UCLA in the Gauchos’ Winter Invitational. She made nine saves and some clutch stops down the stretch to help UCSB beat UCLA for the first time since 1995.

Photo: Paul Wellman Isaiah Hicks and Hannia Hernandez

Jan. 20-26

Isaiah Hicks, San Marcos basketball

Hicks scored 14 points in a crucial 47-44 victory over crosstown rival Santa Barbara. Against Cabrillo, he scored 18 points on six three-pointers.

Hannia Hernandez, Carpinteria basketball

Hernandez scored 23 points, including a clutch layup down the stretch to lead the Warriors to a 51-47 victory over Nordhoff. She also poured in 20 points in a win over Malibu.

