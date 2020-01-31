Letters Constitutional Concerns

To all the senators who took their mandate seriously, who demonstrated maturity, showed respect for the Constitution and appreciate that they represent all the people of their state, not just the fringe elements, my hat is off to you. For those who chose the low road, did crosswords, played with fidgets, walked around the Senate floor and obviously remain mired in their partisan swamp, I sincerely hope the voters in their states turn them out, if not in 2020 then at the very next opportunity.

Perhaps the world has changed beyond my reckoning. I still believe that governing requires an open mind, an understanding that not everyone thinks alike and other opinions are to be heard and evaluated, not scorned and belittled.

An impeachment trial is not a common event. It is perhaps the most serious task our elected officials can do, certainly on a domestic, non-military undertaking. It is the question of whether to remove the most powerful person in the world from his post; a task once thought to be evaluated and decided in serious, thorough, and thoughtful ways.

What we have witnessed is a group of supposedly honorable men and women, elected to not only protect the Constitution but to follow its directions and maintain the dignity and decorum of the senior chamber of Congress. Senators once were examples of wisdom, of thoughtfulness, of character, and of respect. The circus on the Senate floor this past week has debunked those ideas.

I don’t believe there is any doubt about the outcome of the trial. The outcome will shift the ultimate decision on whether the current president should continue to stay in office forward to November of this year. But I would encourage all voters to take a serious look at your senators and your congressmembers, and ask yourself if they are the right people to have in office. Are their values and conduct acceptable to you? Are they able to think for themselves, not accept what’s in vogue? And more importantly, do they have the best interests of the people who elected them as their highest priorities? We’re at a crossroads in American history. Take it seriously folks. Wrong decisions will have historical consequences.

Add to Favorites