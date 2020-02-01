Letters Capps Priorities?

Laura Capps’s chiding of Das Williams for his acceptance of contributions from members of CARP Growers at Monday’s debate reflects her real anti-cannabis agenda, as she contests his county supervisor seat.

Capps is, of course, well within her rights as a candidate to assume an anti-cannabis-grower agenda. The problem is that her nonstop TV ads fail to make any mention of what is her very widely known anti-cannabis-grower position. There is nary a mention of even the word “cannabis” within these ads.

Her anti-cannabis-grower stance is no doubt the cornerstone of her platform. If that’s the case, Ms. Capps, why not make this known, front and center, loudly and proudly, and in all caps at the top of your TV ads?

Das made the point on Monday night that Washington politics may be permeating our local politics. In this sense, he is correct.

Ms. Capps, voters may soon get wise to your Trumpian “Trojan horse.” In the meantime, run some honest ads that reflect your true priority: opposition to the local, legal cultivation of cannabis. Until you do so, you are not running a truly honest campaign.

