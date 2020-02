Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Meena Baher, Cate basketball Scored 20 points in a 56-24 win over Villanova that clinched the Frontier League championship. Connected on four three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 18 points in a win over Bishop Diego.

Matthew Cunningham, Bishop Diego basketball Scored 37 and 39 points in back-to-back wins over Santa Ynez and Villanova, respectively.

