High-Speed Chase Ends with Two Arrests in Carpinteria

Car chase in Carpinteria | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Feb 05, 2020 | 3:00pm

A high-speed car chase down the 101 on 2/1 ended in Carpinteria with a car crash, a foot pursuit, and the arrest of two suspected car thieves. Sheriff’s deputies charged Emily Rodriguez, 19, of San Francisco and Jamal Rutledge, 24, of Richmond with felony vehicle theft. Rodriguez has since posted bail, and Rutledge remains in custody with additional misdemeanor charges. Much of the reportedly stolen property in the crashed Chevy Malibu has been matched with property reported stolen from vehicles in the Los Alamos, Gaviota, and Goleta areas. 

