State Street Chicken Traffic At 10 transactions per hour, no wonder there's a backup.

The article about the backups at Chick-Fil-A included this sentence: “Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest but most profitable drive-through operations in the country, averaging 358 seconds per transaction.” Wow, that’s 10 transactions per hour! No wonder there’s a backup.

If there is a tradeoff between speed and profitability, it sounds like Chick-Fil-A needs to spend some of that profit to improve the speed of its drive-up service.

As a frequent cyclist along upper State Street, it infuriates me to have move into traffic to get around the scofflaws waiting in the bike lane. Imposing a fine for allowing the backups might give Chick-Fil-A a financial incentive to fix the problem.

