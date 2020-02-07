Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Letters

State Street Chicken Traffic

At 10 transactions per hour, no wonder there's a backup.

By Milt Hess, S.B.
Fri Feb 07, 2020 | 2:02pm

The article about the backups at Chick-Fil-A included this sentence: “Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest but most profitable drive-through operations in the country, averaging 358 seconds per transaction.” Wow, that’s 10 transactions per hour! No wonder there’s a backup.

If there is a tradeoff between speed and profitability, it sounds like Chick-Fil-A needs to spend some of that profit to improve the speed of its drive-up service.

As a frequent cyclist along upper State Street, it infuriates me to have move into traffic to get around the scofflaws waiting in the bike lane. Imposing a fine for allowing the backups might give Chick-Fil-A a financial incentive to fix the problem.

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.