Letters Joan Hartmann’s Safety Record

Many of us in District 3 are concerned about safety. Due to recent fires and floods, many people want to know what their county supervisor is doing to protect our community. As you consider voting on March 3, you should know that Joan Hartmann has been hard at work to reduce the risk of threats from fire.

Joan was instrumental in helping secure a CalFire grant for the Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project. It includes roadside fuel reduction along Harris Grade, Rucker and Burton Mesa Roads, dead tree clearing within La Purisima Mission State Park, and an 18-mile fuel treatment area from Vandenberg Air Force Base to the outskirts of Buellton. This is a four-year project developed by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and worth over $2 million dollars. It will go a long way toward helping to reduce fires in a significant area of the district.

Joan makes fire safety a top community priority. She has traveled to Washington, DC to advocate for disaster planning resources for our County, and has organized multiple fire safety meetings that included the Mission Hills Community Council, Vandenberg Village Association and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, to share information and elevate awareness.

Joan has made it clear that she will continue to work to make us safer. Please support her efforts by voting for her re-election.

Add to Favorites