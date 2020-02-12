Letters A Rube? But Perceptive

Candidate Bruce Porter must think 3rd District residents are a bunch of “country rubes.” Why else would he send out a slick malicious “big city” mailer portraying Supervisor Joan Hartmann as misleading voters with false promises while she crosses her fingers behind her back?

Considering Porter’s lack of credibility recently exposed in the Independent, perhaps it is not surprising that he would attack Hartmann’s credibility. Despite denials, Porter was clearly involved in a scheme to disenfranchise 3rd District voters through the misnamed “Rock the Vote SB” that was designed to reduce local voter turnout.

Porter obviously has plenty of special interest money to burn by commissioning his disinformation campaign, but his message is blatantly at odds with reality. We all know that Joan Hartmann is one of the most hard-working, civil, competent, and candid supervisors to serve Santa Barbara County.

Porter attempts to add insult to injury and distortion by including an unflattering doctored portrait of Hartmann in his mailer. It is true that Porter is running against three female candidates, but does he expect to win by cornering the votes of misogynistic males? Would he attack a male opponent the same way?

This is hardly the type of leadership Santa Barbara County needs. I may be a “country rube,” but Porter’s smear campaign insults both my intelligence and my values. Knowledgeable 3rd District residents will vote for Joan Hartmann who is honestly mindful of the concerns of county residents.

