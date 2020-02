Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

KEYT’s John Palminteri may be the single nicest guy among the shark-eat-shark ranks of broadcast news reporters. That is, unless you mess with his live shots. Santa Barbara high school student Tyler Lewis learned that the hard way when he tried to photobomb one of The Palm’s recent reports and received a hard shove in return. The clip is now a national meme, and it looks like Lewis got his pic.

