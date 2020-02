Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Thanks to Brian Tanguay for the comprehensive article on the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace in Alabama. This story of our treatment of African Americans has yet to be told in its entirety so it is great to see an article like Brian’s appearing in your paper. Thank you, Brian, for a great job of reporting on this topic. My wife and I will be traveling to Montgomery later this year and this article helps in preparation.

