Letters Joan Hartmann: An Inspiration

As an appointed member of the Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee, I want to express my gratitude for 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s eminent approachability, pragmaticism, and humble respect for her constituents.

Joan Hartmann’s campaign runs on the same clean energy and enthusiasm as does her platform on the environment. She works with dedication towards the goal of creating a vibrant, sustainable community, whether on the shores of UCSB, or in the farm-to-table Los Alamos Valley. Such an ability to multitask between the many communities in the 3rd District doesn’t distance Joan from her innate focus on each individual task until it has been completed to the highest standards.

Joan’s passionate governance has created the needed base for fiscal responsibility, individual inclusivity, and community transparency that has played out in city and unincorporated town alike.

It’s important to see our local government representatives want to be involved in the well-being of our communities. Joan has gone the extra distance to engage in town halls and to help get awareness to local organizations like the Los Alamos Business Association. I have even found myself picking up trash with Joan in the riverbed behind my house in October!

As a 23-year-old autistic man, I wouldn’t be in public service pursuing a Political Science degree if she hadn’t inspired me to challenge myself and try new opportunities in my own community.

