Buddha Bowls Robbed by Man in Bucket Hat

Isla Vista’s beloved bread bowl joint Buddha Bowls was robbed before dusk one week into the new year, and the Sheriff’s Office believes investigators have his image. At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, a heavy-set man in a dark, distinctive “bucket hat” asked the clerk for change, but when the clerk opened the register, the suspect demanded money and revealed a handgun tucked in his waistband. The suspect then scaled the counter and took cash from the register before running out of the store and south on Embarcadero Del Mar.

Surveillance video shows the suspect casing the area for several minutes before the robbery, walking with a wide gait, and swinging his arms dramatically in a strutting manner.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone that has information about this crime, or who can help identify the suspect, email Detective Maxwell at mrm4949@sbsheriff.org. You can also contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171 or visit the website to send an anonymous tip.

