Vote Elizabeth Warren

After just two state results, Elizabeth Warren is still very much in this presidential race. She is in third place amongst this crowded field of mostly men who have received pledged delegates. Yet, you would not know this if you read what most journalists write about her. Jerry Roberts writes that she is the “ex-flavor-of-the week.” He truly does not understand that there is a large amount of anger, pain, and disgust among Warren supporters who are watching her be erased from the narrative of this presidential primary. These supporters include women who primarily drove the “blue wave” of 2018. Women are ready to stand by the best person to be our next president. And that person is a woman: Senator Elizabeth Warren.

