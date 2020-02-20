S.B. Airport Fastest-Growing SoCal Airport Two Years Running

Get News In Your Inbox

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport clocked 998,691 passengers for 2019, a hefty 27.1 percent bump from 2018. Passenger traffic has been steadily increasing since 2016, officials said, and the latest numbers made Santa Barbara airport the fastest-growing Southern California airport two years running, beating out LAX, Burbank, and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. Officials said more good news is coming in 2020. On May 21, Alaska Airlines will add a morning flight to Seattle to complement its current afternoon departure, Frontier Airlines will resume its service three times weekly to Denver on June 9, and United Airlines will start offering daily service to Chicago on June 4.

