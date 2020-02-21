Adoptable Pets

Tango

Awesome tabby cat needs a home!

Credit: Courtesy
By
Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 11:58am

Tango is a nine-month-old male tabby cat. Once afraid of people, he is a successful graduate of our “Tiny Lions Program” which socializes kittens and teaches them that humans aren’t so scary after all. He still needs time to adjust to new situations but he’s now a playful boy and once you earn his trust he’ll reward you with plenty of purrs.

To meet Tango and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at www.asapcats.org.  

Lisa Acho Remorenko

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.