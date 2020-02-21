Tango
Awesome tabby cat needs a home!
Tango is a nine-month-old male tabby cat. Once afraid of people, he is a successful graduate of our “Tiny Lions Program” which socializes kittens and teaches them that humans aren’t so scary after all. He still needs time to adjust to new situations but he’s now a playful boy and once you earn his trust he’ll reward you with plenty of purrs.
To meet Tango and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at www.asapcats.org.