Defiantly Illegal
When the Porter campaign attached an extremely large poster for its candidate to a state sign on the heavily traveled 246 highway, it was a deliberate act defying state law. Clearly illegal, but thousands saw it, and that’s what counted. Dominate the landscape and flaunt the candidate’s name in the face of what you know is wrong but don’t really care when your campaign can well afford to pay Caltran’s bill to remove it. It says a lot about a campaign that supports the candidate: deliberate with no regard, law or otherwise. Actions speak louder than words. We deserve integrity in our candidates.